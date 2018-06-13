Second annual WVU Day of Giving to be held Nov. 14

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hoping to build on the success of their inaugural Day of Giving last fall, West Virginia UniversityFoundation officials have announced plans to conduct a second WVU Day of Giving on Nov. 14.

“In one 24-hour period last November, our generous alumni and friends stepped up to give nearly $3 million to WVU,” said B.J. Davisson, Foundation senior vice president of development and chief development officer. “Given this tremendous response and the private funding needs that remain, we plan to do it again later this year and make it an annual event. Mountaineers always step up, and we are confident we’ll have another successful online fundraising event in 2018.”

Last Nov. 8, more than 2,500 gifts were made totaling more than $2.9 million during the Foundation’s first-ever Day of Giving. Its success was buoyed by several global matches and participation gifts, as well as those made at the college/school/unit level. WVU alumni Doug and Pam Van Scoy, and another donor, funded a dollar-for-dollar match of the first $150,000 in gifts. That challenge was met within the first eight hours. Alumnus Ken Kendrick also matched the first 1,000 donations made of $150 or more (up to $150 per gift) for a total of $150,000. The 2018 Day of Giving also is expected to have several matching and challenge gift opportunities.

“Mountaineers love to support this University, and I love to see the enthusiasm this day sparks,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “It is also a great way for first-time donors to share their gifts to achieve meaningful results when combined with the gifts of others. The value of a West Virginia University degree is immeasurable – and this day is one way to get involved in ensuring others are able to appreciate the experience that is West Virginia University.”

WVU’s inaugural Day of Giving was focused on raising private dollars for the University’s greatest priorities and opportunities, including scholarships and unrestricted funds at both the University and unit specific level.

“The excitement for that day was so great to see from all of our WVU alumni, students, faculty and staff, and friends. The engagement on social media was phenomenal as well, and we hope to make it even greater this year,” Davisson said.

