Schools remain closed: West Virginia education leaders say work stoppage will continue until ‘the Senate honors the agreement’

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A statewide public school work stoppage continues today as legislators failed over the weekend to reach an agreement on salary increases for teachers and school service personnel, who were set to once again to go to Charleston and gather at the Capitol Building.

Today marks the eighth day of the strike, and state education association leaders say it will continue until a satisfactory agreement is reached.

That agreement is a 5 percent pay raise for education personnel and 3 percent for all public employees, a deal championed by Gov. Jim Justice and passed overwhelmingly by the House last week.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/schools-remain-closed-education-leaders-say-work-stoppage-will-continue/article_3feb772c-202c-11e8-8420-8f0fa54ba9ff.html

