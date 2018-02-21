School officials, organizations plan for work stoppage

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell, Putnam and Wayne county schools plan to close Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, in accordance with a statewide work stoppage called for by the West Virginia education employee associations.

“We are continually monitoring activities in Charleston and will provide updates regarding school schedules and other activities as we receive them,” said Cabell schools’ communications director Jedd Flowers in a message to parents Tuesday.

Flowers said the community will be updated by 3 p.m. today, if there are any changes to the schedule.

“We are hopeful that the issues leading to the work stoppage are addressed and that the cancellation of school will not be necessary,” Wayne County School Superintendent Todd Alexander said in a statement, noting school is expected to resume on a regular schedule Monday, Feb. 26. “We will make an immediate announcement if the statewide work stoppage is canceled or delayed.”

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson reminded parents and guardians Tuesday that the law requires any lost days of instruction to be rescheduled, which would mean the school calendar for Putnam County Schools will be extended to include June 5 and 6. All activities, such as athletics, extracurricular and co-curricular, will proceed as planned this Thursday, Friday and upcoming weekend, Hudson said.

