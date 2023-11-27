Scathing report preceded Capehart’s resignation as Bluefield State University president

By Steven Allen Adams, for The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time in eight years, Moundsville native Robin Capehart has resigned as president of one of West Virginia’s four-year universities, this time after issues were discovered at Bluefield State University.

According to an October report based on a focused visit in September by representatives of the Higher Learning Commission, a regional college accreditation agency, Bluefield State University officials will have to go before the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council next March in Chicago to further explain actions by Capehart and other BSU officials, including alleged unethical behavior toward faculty and staff.

The report was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Nov. 8 with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The BSU Board of Governors accepted Capehart’s resignation Nov. 2 during meetings that same day. According to a press release, Capehart is assisting the board during the transition period with a search for a permanent president beginning after the end of the year. A request for comment from Capehart was not returned.

The board of governors announced Tuesday that BSU alumnus Darrin Martin, Ed.D., would become interim president of BSU following a special meeting by the board Monday.

