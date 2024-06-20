Saxe named superintendent of the year

By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe was named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday, according to a news release.

He was presented the award by Adam Cheeseman, 2023 West Virginia Superintendent of the Year from Doddridge County Schools, and Eugenia Lambert of Marshall University’s Chair of Leadership Studies.

“I’m honored to be selected by my colleagues who work tirelessly every single day in districts across West Virginia to ensure students receive a world class education. I am humbled and so appreciative to have received this award and look forward to representing West Virginia for the National Superintendent of the Year,” Saxe said in the release.

Monday night, Saxe was appointed as superintendent for Berkeley County Schools after serving in Cabell County since July 1, 2017. Saxe’s contract with Cabell County ends June 30, 2025, but the Cabell Board of Education will consider releasing him from his contract during a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

Saxe’s new contract with Berkeley County would be from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027, with a salary of $198,000 for the first year, $203,940 the second year and $210,058 the third year, as said during a livestream of the board of education’s meeting Monday night and confirmed in a press release Tuesday.

