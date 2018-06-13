Russian journalist visits Gazette-Mail in international exchange
By KRISTINA SAFONOVA
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Saturday afternoon, a completely disorientated and strange English-speaking girl appeared in Charleston, West Virginia. So it’s time to say it was me, a Russian reporter, Kristina Safonova.
I know it’s not the first time that journalists from Russia have come to Charleston, but just two weeks ago, I was working at an online magazine in Moscow named “Afisha Daily” and didn’t think I would ever be here. Honestly, I even didn’t know about Charleston.
So how did I get here? I think it all started with my love for books — not only Russian ones, like novels by authors who moved to the United States, Vladimir Nabokov and Sergei Dovlatov, but also works by J.D. Salinger, Ray Bradbury, Ernest Hemingway, Edgar Allan Poe and many others.
