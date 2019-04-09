Latest News:
By April 9, 2019 Read More →

Route 2, I-68 Authority seeks community support of I-68 extension project in mid- and upper-Ohio Valley

By ERIC CRAVEY

Times West Virginian

This map shows the various manufacturing companies currently located along Route 2 in West Virginia. Officials with the Route 2 I-68 Authority want to help facilitate future manufacturing growth by extending I-68 and widening Route 2 in the Ohio Valley region in order to help create jobs.
(Submitted graphic)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Growth of the Ohio Valley’s shale industry is leading officials in the region to raise awareness about infrastructure.

About 15 elected and appointed officials met Monday in Fairmont with the Route 2, I-68 Authority, an appointed body that is pushing to get an estimated $1 billion in state and federal funds to extend I-68 about 73 miles from Morgantown into the Ohio Valley.

Authority Executive Director Bob Miller of Wheeling said it appears that decision makers in Charleston and Washington, D.C. don’t yet understand the huge investments currently being made in West Virginia by the shale gas industry.

Read the entire article 

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.