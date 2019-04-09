Route 2, I-68 Authority seeks community support of I-68 extension project in mid- and upper-Ohio Valley

By ERIC CRAVEY

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Growth of the Ohio Valley’s shale industry is leading officials in the region to raise awareness about infrastructure.

About 15 elected and appointed officials met Monday in Fairmont with the Route 2, I-68 Authority, an appointed body that is pushing to get an estimated $1 billion in state and federal funds to extend I-68 about 73 miles from Morgantown into the Ohio Valley.

Authority Executive Director Bob Miller of Wheeling said it appears that decision makers in Charleston and Washington, D.C. don’t yet understand the huge investments currently being made in West Virginia by the shale gas industry.

