Roles for Beckley officials to change this election

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Whether they’re incumbents or newcomers, those seeking election to the mayor’s office or to the common council in the 2024 election will be stepping into a role that is new to city governance.

With the passage of the city manager ordinance by the Beckley Common Council in early January, Beckley’s next mayor will have a vastly reduced role in the city’s operations, while those elected to council will hold more responsibility for how the city is governed.

These new roles will take effect July 1 when the newly elected officials from the May election are sworn in.

Under a city manager government, also referred to as a weak mayor form of government, the mayor serves mainly as a figurehead.

Before council passed the ordinance that marks a pivot in the city’s history, Beckley operated under a strong mayor form of government where the mayor served as the administrative authority for the city and was heavily involved in the city’s day-to-day operation.

With a city manager government, those responsibilities will transfer to the city manager, who will be hired by council.

As of Friday, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he had yet to decide whether or not he would seek reelection under the new form of government.

