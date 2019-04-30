Latest News:
By April 30, 2019 Read More →

Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to hold summit following renovations

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

The Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is undergoing renovations to be even more effective and accommodate more research.
(NCWV photo by Conor Griffith)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — Following lengthy renovations to improve its services and capabilities, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute will host its inaugural summit during the opening of its new Innovation Center.

The Breaking Barriers Summit, scheduled for May 15-16, will explore breakthroughs in combating public health challenges and optimizing brain health and performance and feature the latest technology and discoveries of scientists and physicians at the institute. Organizations from academia, health care, industry, foundations, athletics and the military partnered with WVU Medicine to make it happen.

The summit will kick off with opening remarks by the institute’s founder, former Sen. John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, along with the grand opening and subsequent tours of the Innovation Center, which is a newly dedicated building featuring the latest technology for rapid applied human research.

Read the entire article 

See more from NCWV Media

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.