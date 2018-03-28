By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer Area Robotics (MARS) continues its mission to inspire youth throughout the state of West Virginia and the world with a successful competition season.

MARS is an internationally recognized, competitive high school robotics team located in Morgantown serving as an umbrella organization for FIRST across West Virginia that pulls students from about five counties in North Central West Virginia. The team currently has about 35 participants and about 30 volunteer mentors.

“The key thing that the team does is not build robots,” MARS mentor and West Virginia University professor and chair of physics and astronomy Earl Scime said. “The key thing that we do is work with teachers and students throughout West Virginia developing robotics programs in middle and elementary schools and high schools. So that’s sort of the mission of the program and that’s been reflected in last year’s team winning the top award at the World Championship.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/robotics-team-works-with-teachers-students-throughout-west-virginia/article_5e3684b4-3243-11e8-941a-03cf840f28eb.html

