Robert Allen Byrne, former editor of The Barbour Democrat, dead at 83

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — West Virginia Press is saddened to learn of the death of Robert Allen Byrne, retired editor of The Barbour Democrat and president of The Barbour Publishing Company in Barbour County.

Robert Allen “Bob” Byrne, 83, a resident of Philippi passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Bob Byrne

Bob was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Morgantown, a son of the late Charles Allen “Al” and Mandaine “Lady” (Olson) Byrne.

Bob is survived by his former wife Maryann Byrne, brother, Lars Olson Byrne of Philippi, grandchildren, Paige Byrne of Philippi, Chase Byrne and wife Allison of Wheeling and nephew, Jerry Foster and wife Coty of Shinnston.

Bob was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey Allen Byrne, and sister, Lady Ann Foster.

He retired as president of The Barbour Publishing Co. and retired as editor of The Barbour Democrat. Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960. While in the Navy, he was trained as a photographer. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44, Philippi Jaycees, and Philippi Fire Department where he served as assistant chief with 53 years’ service. He also took photographs while in the department and proudly displayed them in the firehouse. Bob served on the board of directors for the Barbour Country Club, was a member of the General’s Society Sons of the American Revolution, and member of the Philippi Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially basketball. He was a 1954 graduate of Philippi High School and attended Alderson-Broaddus College. He played on the basketball team for A-B and went to the NIA Tournament. He also attended West Virginia Tech. Bob was always meticulously tending to his yard and home.

“Bob cared deeply about his community. Whether it was in his meticulous lawn, organizing many of the Main Street parades, or the countless hours spent at the Philippi Fire Department; he was always putting others before himself.”

Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 N. Walnut St. in Philippi on Thursday, March 12, from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery with military honors being accorded.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, 317 S. Main St., Philippi, WV 26416. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com.

Here is Robert Allen Byrne’s obituary. Please accept Everhere’s sincere condolences.

We are sad to announce that on March 8, 2020, at the age of 83, Robert Allen Byrne (Philippi, West Virginia), born in Morgantown, West Virginia passed away. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

He was predeceased by : his parents, Charles Allen “Al” and Mandaine “Lady” Byrne (Olson); his son Jeffrey Allen Byrne; and his sister Lady Ann Foster. He is survived by : his former wife Maryann Byrne; his brother Lars Olson Byrne of Philippi; and his grandchildren, Paige Byrne of Philippi and Chase Byrne (Allison) of Wheeling.

Visitation was held on Thursday, March 12th 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday, March 13th 2020 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory (220 N Walnut St, Philippi, WV 26416). A funeral service was held on Friday, March 13th 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Wright Funeral Home (220 N Walnut St, Philippi, WV 26416).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, 317 S. Main Street, Philippi, WV.