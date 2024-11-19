By Lauren Taylor, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop rejoined WVU Tuesday, taking on the role of senior deputy athletics director, according to Executive Director of Communications April Kaull.

In the new role, Alsop will assist current WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker in athletic administration, daily operation management and oversight of capital and special athletic projects, according to the WVU Athletics staff directory. Additionally, he will oversee the Student-Athlete Academic Services and Facilities and Operations departments.

Alsop will also assist Baker in coordinating with the University’s central administration and the state legislature, according to the directory.

Prior to Alsop, the role was held by Steve Uryasz, who departed from the University in March to fill an athletic director position at Tarleton State University, according to Kaull.

In addition to his new role, Alsop will work as a professor in the College of Law and the John Chambers College of Business and Economics.

Read more: https://www.thedaonline.com/news/university/rob-alsop-rejoins-wvu-as-senior-deputy-athletics-director/article_523524f2-a2be-11ef-b524-b3a5bafb1be9.html