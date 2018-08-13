Road construction costs going up for West Virginia, cities

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 10 months after it was passed, the constitutional amendment allowing the state to take out bonds for road construction is allowing the state to fund billions in road construction, but not as inexpensively as officials hoped.

With higher oil costs and tariffs affecting the price of steel, the state says it’s prepared for higher road construction costs, and is working on ways to keep costs down. These higher costs are also affecting summer paving projects. Paving West Virginia In October 2017, 11 percent of West Virginia’s registered voters at that time came out to vote for the Roads to Prosperity Amendment of 2017. The amendment provides for the improvement and construction of roads in the state by the issuance of bonds not to exceed $1.6 billion. The amendment passed with 73 percent for it and 27 percent against.

