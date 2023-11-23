Ritchie Elementary school counselor’s quick action saves choking student

By Derek Redd, managing editor, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ritchie Elementary School counselor Nick Irvin never wants to have to use the emergency lifesaving training he’s taught as a school employee — CPR, the Heimlich maneuver or an automated external defibrillator. He does know he must always be prepared if such training is needed.

As it happened, Irvin had to put that training to work last week. And, in doing so, he saved one of his students.

Irvin’s quick action in performing the Heimlich on a choking student was lauded by the entire school.

“I always have it stuck in the back of my head that, whenever it comes down to it, I’d know exactly what to do,” he said. “We have a great plan and I was happy I was able to implement it correctly.”

Irvin, called “Mr. Nick” by the students, was cleaning up a lunchroom table about 10 feet away from the child when the students around her started calling for him. He approached the group quickly and started performing the Heimlich. It took just one thrust to dislodge the food in her windpipe.

As quickly as Irvin, in his sixth year at Ritchie and in Ohio County Schools, needed to act, he also needed to keep the students around him as calm as he could.

