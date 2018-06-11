RISE flood recovery explained: what happened and what’s next
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
In recent days, Gov. Jim Justice and his administration temporarily froze a nearly $150 million federal flood recovery effort amid a purchasing snafu on a $17 million consulting contract and repeated concerns from constituents about promised relief that never arrived.
The following are answers to some questions to help better understand the bureaucratic problems that slogged down a massive effort after the deadly June 2016 flood, and how the state plans to revitalize the program.
What is RISE West Virginia?
The origins of the RISE West Virginia group trace back to former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s administration. In its early stages, RISE awarded grants up to $10,000 to small businesses affected by the flood, funded by the state and a private donor.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/rise-flood-recovery-explained-what-happened-and-what-s-next/article_2ba16d5e-8dad-5adc-b5e3-f611d058d326.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail