Rinse and repeat: ’Jackets to state

By Aaron Lee, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARSONS, W.Va. — It was a muddy one Friday evening when the Yellowjackets traveled to Parsons to take on Tucker County. Despite a slow start, Williamstown would go on to win in convincing fashion by a score of 45-8.

This marks Williamstown’s third title game appearance in three years. Yellowjacket coach Chris Beck said that, “To get there three times is a testament to these seniors. A special group of kids. I’ve said from the outset, they have a chance to be remembered as the best class to come through our program, and we’re a step closer to that. All the credit goes to them, and our community should be incredibly proud of them.”

Williamstown got the ball to start the game, but was slowed by penalties on its first drive. The Yellowjackets ended up giving the ball to Tucker County on a turnover on downs at the Mountain Lion 32.

