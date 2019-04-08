Richwood council reverses course, voices support for mayor
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
RICHWOOD, W.Va. — Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen isn’t resigning after all, and City Council members aren’t accusing her of receiving pay without their approval, or of any other wrongdoing.
“Does anyone on this council believe that I was paid without your knowledge or consent?” Drennen asked at a Thursday meeting, according to a recording from Summersville Community Television.
Councilwoman Chris McKenzie said no, and a couple others shook their heads.
