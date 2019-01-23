Revenue presentation highlights agencies that generate money for WV
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Department of Revenue budget presentations to the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday highlighted two agencies that bring in far more revenue for the state than they cost: the Tax Department and the Insurance Commission.
Danny Morgan, assistant commissioner for operations, noted that the Tax Department processes about 1.725 million tax returns a year, collecting a total of $4.876 billion in taxes and fees, from an operating budget of $31.12 million — a return of more than $156 for every dollar they spend.
Morgan said the department has been able to work with the Division of Personnel to adjust salaries upward to address what had been severe problems with turnover and staff shortages.
