Revenue officials: Despite weak March, state tax collections likely to finish strong
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Although revenue collection for March missed projections by $10.86 million, or 3 percent, West Virginia Department of Revenue officials remain confident the state will make a strong finish for the final three months of the 2017-18 budget year.
“Typically, you get a spike in the last quarter,” Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said Monday during the monthly revenue briefing. “We expect, with the economy improving, we’ll see an uptick.”
Hardy said another reason for encouragement is that year-to-date revenue collection has fallen within 1 percent of estimates since October. Through March, state tax collection totals $2.96 billion, just $28.36 million below estimates.
