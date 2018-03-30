Retaining minorities the goal of West Virginia NAACP Higher Ed Summit
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University hosted the annual West Virginia NAACP Higher Education Summit on Thursday at the university’s Memorial Student Center – an all-day forum of leadership from the state’s universities and African-American communities gathered to gauge how West Virginia retains and develops a diverse population through education.
“Our hope for the outcome of this summit is to have a broader perspective of what needs to be done in regard to recruiting, retaining and hiring diverse faculty, staff, administrators and students,” said Philip Carter, chairman of the West Virginia NAACP Higher Education Committee and professor of social work at Marshall.
As modern universities have grown into cities in themselves, their potential to become engines for economic and community development too often goes overlooked and underutilized, Carter said.
