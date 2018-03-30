Latest News:
Retaining minorities the goal of West Virginia NAACP Higher Ed Summit

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

David Fryson, vice president for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at West Virginia University, speaks during a panel discussion at the West Virginia NAACP Higher Education Summit Thursday at Marshall University in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Bishop Nash)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University hosted the annual West Virginia NAACP Higher Education Summit on Thursday at the university’s Memorial Student Center – an all-day forum of leadership from the state’s universities and African-American communities gathered to gauge how West Virginia retains and develops a diverse population through education.

“Our hope for the outcome of this summit is to have a broader perspective of what needs to be done in regard to recruiting, retaining and hiring diverse faculty, staff, administrators and students,” said Philip Carter, chairman of the West Virginia NAACP Higher Education Committee and professor of social work at Marshall.

As modern universities have grown into cities in themselves, their potential to become engines for economic and community development too often goes overlooked and underutilized, Carter said.

