Restoring a classic: Museum seeks support for Cadillac project

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — An effort to get a vintage automobile on the tracks is gaining momentum.

At a recent meeting of the West Virginia Railroad Museum board of directors, the group unanimously voted to support a project aimed at restoring a 1946 Cadillac and providing passenger rides. The museum group was afforded the opportunity to obtain a Western Maryland Cadillac rail car, which leaders hope to restore to “operational conditions.”

Jim Schoonover, West Virginia Railroad Museum board president, said the opportunity came about thanks to some tourists from Iowa who visited the Durbin Rocket, operated by the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad.

