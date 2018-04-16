Republican-linked super PAC spends nearly $745,000 against Blankenship
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new filing from a super PAC with ties to the national Republican party shows the group has spent almost $745,000 advertising against former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship in his Senate run.
In a Friday evening disclosure to the Federal Election Commission, Mountain Families PAC reported spending more than $680,000 on media placement, more than $15,000 on media production and $47,700 on online advertising.
All the purchases explicitly state the expenditures were made to oppose Blankenship’s Senate bid.
