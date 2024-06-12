Latest News

Reports: WVU, NBA legend Jerry West passes away at age 86

By Matt Harvey, The Exponent Telegram

LOS ANGELES — NBA and WVU legend Jerry West has died at age 86, multiple national media outlets have reported.

TMZ, Yahoo Sports, The Athletic, Stadium and ESPN all reported the death.

West led WVU to a runner-up finish in the 1959 NCAA tournament before starring in in the NBA and earning lasting fame as the model for the league’s logo.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/business/reports-wvu-nba-legend-jerry-west-passes-away-at-age-86/article_e0c362a4-28c2-11ef-9b1a-6fd4dbf1ae58.html

