Report: West Virginia University wields most influence in state

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through collaboration and research, West Virginia University is building upon its reputation as the state’s most influential entity.

Joyce McConnell, WVU provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the university received the “most influential” designation on the Forbes Map. She said the business publication chose WVU as the single entity that could bring everyone together, create partnerships and move the state forward.

Adding to the significance of the university’s selection, corporations were deemed the most influential entities in the other 49 states, she said.