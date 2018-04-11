Report: W.Va. students slightly improve in math, reading
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fourth- and eighth-graders demonstrated slight improvements in math and reading compared to two years ago on the latest Nation’s Report Card, though the Mountain State remains below the national average for both subjects.
Test scores for students who participated in the National Assessment of Education Progress were published Tuesday by the National Center for Educational Statistics.
More than 32 percent of fourth-grade students scored at or above proficiency in reading in 2017, compared to just below 30 percent at or above proficiency in 2015. West Virginia remained below the 2017 national average of 36 percent for reading proficiency, though it now ranks 37th in the nation in that category – up from 41st in 2015.
