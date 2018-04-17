Report on egg recall’s effect in West Virginia

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The FDA released a public service announcement regarding an egg recall due to a possible health risk.

The Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana is voluntarily recalling over 200 million eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the announcement.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, “No Walmart stores in West Virginia have been affected by the Rose Acre Farms egg recall.”

