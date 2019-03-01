Latest News:
By March 1, 2019 Read More →

Report: Number of break-ins declining in W.Va.

By KELSIE LeROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va.  — Even as West Virginia sits in the middle of the pack in the list of states with the most break-ins, numbers are declining in the Mountain State, according to a report by SafeHome.org.

The report ranks West Virginia 26th in the list of states with the most break-ins for 2017 at a rate of 420.1 per 100,000 residents. The state ranks fourth, however, in the largest declines from 2016 to 2017, with a 15.8 percent decline in break-ins.

The state with the most break-ins was found to be New Mexico (858.1 per 100,000 residents) while the lowest is New York (176.3 per 100,000).

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.