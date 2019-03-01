Report: Number of break-ins declining in W.Va.

By KELSIE LeROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Even as West Virginia sits in the middle of the pack in the list of states with the most break-ins, numbers are declining in the Mountain State, according to a report by SafeHome.org.

The report ranks West Virginia 26th in the list of states with the most break-ins for 2017 at a rate of 420.1 per 100,000 residents. The state ranks fourth, however, in the largest declines from 2016 to 2017, with a 15.8 percent decline in break-ins.

The state with the most break-ins was found to be New Mexico (858.1 per 100,000 residents) while the lowest is New York (176.3 per 100,000).

