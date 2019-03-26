Report: West Virginia school revenues, salaries increase as student enrollment decreases

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As state policy experts, teachers, parents, lawmakers and students continue to meet for regional roundtable groups in preparation of the May special session on education, numbers show an increase in education spending despite students leaving the system.

According to a report from the State Auditor’s Office released in February, revenue for county boards of education grew by 14 percent between fiscal years 2009 and 2017, from $2.95 billion to $3.36 billion. Expenses kept pace at 13 percent during the same time period, from $2.85 billion in 2009 to $3.22 billion in 2017.

Yet, the student headcount between fiscal years 2009 and 2017 decreased by 3 percent statewide, from more than 281,000 in 2009 to more than 273,000 in 2017. Student headcounts consist of the second month of enrollment in a given school year.