Rep. Jenkins files candidacy for WV Supreme Court opening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday he has filed to run for one of the vacant seats on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“As a public servant, I took a solemn oath to always uphold our God-given constitutional rights, liberties and freedoms,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Yesterday, the people’s House of our state Legislature voiced what most West Virginians have been feeling: Our trust in the state’s highest court is broken. Now more than ever, we need public servants who will put the people first, restore transparency and accountability in our Supreme Court, not greed and self-interest. … West Virginia needs and deserves a justice who will put people before politics, uphold the constitution and fight for fair and equal justice for all.”

He was referencing action by the state’s House of Delegates to impeach the four remaining members of the state’s Supreme Court.

