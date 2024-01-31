Remembering Man High coaching legend William “Tootie” Carter

By Cameron Maynard, The Logan Banner

MAN, W.Va. — The community of Man as well as the entire state of West Virginia lost an outstanding coach and an even better man as longtime Hillbillies coaching staple and legend William “Tootie” Carter passed away at 82 on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Carter was the head coach of Man High football from 1969-1998 and compiled a record of 200-108-4. He took the ‘Billies to the playoffs in 12 of those 30 seasons and guided them to a 10-12 postseason record as well as three state championship games in 1977 against Poca, 1980 against Ceredo-Kenova, and 1984 against Grafton.

The Hillbillies lost all three state title matchups, but Carter still had a remarkable and legendary coaching career, nonetheless.

Before his tenure as MHS head coach, Carter played football and baseball at Man and graduated in 1960. After that, he got a scholarship to New Mexico Highlands.

“Tootie” got his degree and returned to Man to serve as an assistant coach for Man Junior High for one year and then head coach for the two ensuing seasons.

Then, in 1969, coach Carter took over for Dick Barber as the new head man of the ‘Billies. Carter also coached baseball for several years at MHS.

Following his tenure as the head football coach at Man High, Carter served as the principal there for five years. After that, he assumed duties as the head coach of Man Middle School Pioneers football and stayed in the position until his retirement last year.

While Carter may have excelled as a coach over so many years, he was an even better person.

Ask MHS baseball head coach Mike Crosby, who graduated from Man in 1992 and played baseball for Carter from his sophomore year to his senior year.

When Crosby became the head coach of Hillbillies baseball in the fall of 2016, he said the first thing he wanted to do was name their field after coach Carter. That became a reality as it is now named William “Tootie” Carter Field.

