By KATE MISHKIN, KEN WARD JR., Gazette-Mail and

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Editor’s Note: This article was produced in partnership with the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/wv_troubled_transition/regulators-change-the-rules-to-ease-pipeline-approval/article_34473938-91e4-556e-bc36-12ecb4a1fb4e.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail