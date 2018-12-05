Register now for 2019 WVPA Legislative Lookahead — Jan 4 at W.Va. Culture Center

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Media from across West Virginia will visit the West Virginia Culture Center at the Capitol Complex on Friday, Jan. 4, for the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead, a series of seminars that preview the top issues in the state.

“We encourage all media in West Virginia to register for this annual preview of the 2019 legislative session,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WVPA. “While details on topics and panels are still being finalized, the tentative list of topics includes new legislative leadership, budget issues, ethics, marijuana, and education.”

Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch and refreshments. The deadline to register is Jan. 2.

Attendees can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/edit?eid=53291868413 or contact Dalton Walker at the WVPA office: 304-342-1011 or dwalker@wvpress.org

“This year, the event will be held at the W.Va. Division of Culture and History’s Culture Center on the grounds of the Capitol Complex, giving media a chance to visit the Capitol and experience the Culture Center,” Smith said. “The WVPA will live-steam the event and provide member newspapers with video coverage, segments and links through the industry’s WV Press Insight video program.”