Regional development authority forges forward on Franklin Innovation Hub

By Stephen Smoot, The Pendleton Times

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. — The Seneca Rocks Regional Development Authority has big plans for the former Pendleton County Schools office building, both inside and out.

Almost two years ago, the Pendleton County Economic Development Authority applied to participate in the Building Resilient Economies in Coal Communities Initiative. This grant comes from a partnership between the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and the National Association of Counties.

Last week the SRRDA, as the successor organization for both the Pendleton and Grant economic development authorities, received word that both will take part in the BRECC 2024 Action Challenge.

Pendleton County may take part in the coal community restoration program through the regional development connection with Grant County through SRRDA.

The project proposal plans “to bring educational and entrepreneurial trainings” to the region “through ‘innovation hubs’ in each county seat.” The ultimate goal includes “efforts to retain our youth and grow future populations” by “attracting new residents.”

According to the award letter “teams will receive 12 months of individualized expert consultation that will result in the development of a community-specific economic development plan.”

The team includes Laura Brown and Sherry Mongold from the SRRDA office, Carl Hevener, Pendleton County Commission president, Carly Kaposy from the Grant County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Suzanne Parks-Lewis from Potomac Valley Transit Authority, and Sarah Moomau from the City of Petersburg.

Also, in a meeting last week, the SRRDA board discussed plans for the exterior of what will become the Franklin Innovation Hub. Last year, the regional development authority obtained just under $100,000 to purchase and refurbish the structure on Walnut Street across from the Pendleton County Courthouse.

