Recycling resolution? Do it right; don’t leave plastic Inside of plastic bags

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Those looking for a New Year’s resolution that can have a positive impact on their wallets and the environment may want to consider recycling in 2019.

There are some rules to follow, though, if you want to do it correctly. Locally, the J.B. Green Team offers collection stations across Belmont and Jefferson counties where people can drop off their recycleables for free. Executive Director Anita Petrella noted, however, that there are some participants who need to remember to take their plastic items out of plastic bags before depositing them.

This may seem confusing to some because the bags also are made of plastic. But Petrella said the bags are so thin they get stuck inside the machinery at the places the items are taken for processing.