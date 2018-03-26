Latest News:
Recovery-focused education offered at Huntington-area school

By COURTNEY HESSLER

The Herald-Dispatch

Students discuss an assignment during a substance abuse counseling class at Huntington Junior College in February in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Sholten Singer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As the Tri-State area attempts to combat the opioid epidemic disabling the community, an unlikely downtown establishment is educating recovering addicts and other community members together before sending them out to the community to help heal.

Established in 2015, the substance abuse counseling assistant program at Huntington Junior College prepares students to assist licensed counselors in case management of substance abuse treatment programs through both online and on-campus courses.

It offers a hands-on education detailing how to understand the role of ethics of counseling and the process of assessing clients. Graduates also learn to implement and manage prevention and education programs.

