‘Rebirth’ of Hotel: Ribbon cut for renovated Tygart

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. – After years of planning and effort, Woodlands Development Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the renovated Tygart Hotel on Davis Avenue Friday morning.

The street in front of the historic hotel was closed off for the event. Woodlands Executive Director Dave Clark welcomed a large turnout of guests and community members who gathered for a ceremony inside a heated tent.

“This really isn’t just about one building in downtown Elkins, it’s about a community that really decided to make an investment in itself,” Clark said. “As many of you remember, we got started on this in 2015 and Elkins looked very, very different. We had a lot of vacant storefronts and the Tygart Hotel was not in a good place.

“This project is about a community investing and we are looking at close to $60 million worth of investment coming to Elkins in the next few years.”

Many local leaders were on hand, including Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco, and representatives from the offices of Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and Gov. Jim Justice. Capito spent the night at the Tygart Hotel on Thursday, but had to leave early in the morning on Friday to get back to Washington, D.C. for a Senate vote.

“What a tremendous opportunity it is to welcome everyone to this ribbon cutting and the rebirth of the Tygart Hotel,” Marco said. “A lot of us remember this hotel from years ago and what it was, and then what it fell down to. It took a dream, and that dream became a reality, so Dave (Clark), thank you for your vision, your persistence, and your effort on this.

