Ravenswood’s Constellium signs a multi-year contract with Boeing

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Constellium announced this week that it has signed a multi-year agreement with The Boeing Company to support its leading commercial airplane programs.

With this agreement, Constellium further strengthens its longstanding partnership with Boeing and confirms its leadership position for aerospace aluminium products and solutions.

Under the new agreement, Constellium will supply Boeing with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled products coming mostly from its plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

