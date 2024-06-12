By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — After breaking ground last year on a new titanium melt facility in Jackson County, construction and hiring has ramped up on the $500 million Titanium Metals Corp. (TIMET) microgrid and manufacturing development that will include solar power generation.

The new mill, called TIMET Ravenswood, is a subsidiary of Precision Castparts Corp (PCC), which also owns Special Metals in Huntington. Company officials gave updates during a media day event Tuesday at the construction site, which is the former location of Century Aluminum, which ceased operations in 2015.

The new development is expected to create at least 200 jobs early on, with up to 1,000 jobs possible within a few years, said Hannah Hesson, TIMET’S human resources manager.

“There will be a roughly 200 into 2025,” Hesson said. “We have around 25 people now. We’re building, but slowly. We’re very carefully adding hires as the construction phases move forward.”

“We also have approximately 100 contractors currently working onsite,” she added.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/business/ravenswood-titanium-plant-to-use-solar-hundreds-of-jobs-available/article_d65017ab-5b01-5204-a7c7-a99be0d90c5e.html