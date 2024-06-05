Ravenswood Middle School teacher to receive a Golden Horseshoe

By Suzette Lowe, The Jackson Star & Herald

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Ravenswood Middle School West Virginia history teacher Jason Gump has achieved a goal he has been seeking since coming to the school seven years ago.

He is going to become a Knight of the Golden Horseshoe.

On June 11, he will join Raghad Mohammed, the tenth student he has helped guide to the prestigious honor. They will be inducted into the Golden Horseshoe Society by being dubbed knights by either the Governor or the State Superintendent of Schools.

The Golden Horseshoe test is the longest of its kind in the United States. Begun in 1931, the test challenges each West Virginia eighth grader to exhibit knowledge of state history and culture. Each county’s top scorers are honored with the Golden Horseshoe. Based on population, each county is guaranteed a minimum of three; Jackson County has four winners (see related story).

“You have to have ten Golden Horseshoe winners to be eligible for the award as a teacher,” Gump said. “I’ve had my eye on that from the first day I entered this classroom. You have to apply and get the superintendent’s recommendation. I’m super competitive about those horseshoes.”

The 1999 Ripley High School graduate’s enthusiasm for his subject and his students is evident in every statement. However, he did not always plan to be a teacher.

