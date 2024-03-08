Rapid Response aids West Virginia workers displaced by Allegheny Wood Products shutdown

By Jacob Martin, Preston County News

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — In response to the sudden shutdown of Allegheny Woods Products, WorkForce West Virginia’s Rapid Response Team hosted several meetings to aid affected workers.

The company closed Feb. 23, leaving hundreds of regional workers, including an estimated 150 in Preston County, unemployed.

On March 5, two rapid response meetings were held to help those affected in Preston County.

Secretary of Commerce James Bailey said the rapid response meetings were held to gather resources to help those displaced by the shutdown.

“These rapid response teams go in and set up meetings to bring not just WorkForce West Virginia, but other (partnering agencies) to the table to meet directly with individuals affected by the layoffs,” he said. “Whether it’s in one location, or in this instance with Allegheny Wood Products, we are having them all over the state.”

Partnering agencies include: Health and Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services, Community Action, First Choice (insurance options), Employment Benefits Security Administration and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Rapid Response meetings were conducted at various locations to inform workers of “the no-cost services that are available to them,” he said.

Participants are given questionnaires about their background, level of training, job aspirations and job barriers, he said.

