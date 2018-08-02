Randy Moss: The Marshall years

By DEREK REDD

HD Media

CHARLESTON — Randy Moss’ path to Marshall University was far from a straight one.

He originally signed a letter of intent to Notre Dame out of DuPont High School, but the university’s admissions office rejected his application. His next stop was Florida State, to join a receiving corps that included future consensus All-American Peter Warrick. That was short lived after a positive marijuana test forced coach Bobby Bowden to cut ties with Moss his redshirt year.

In summer 1996, Moss arrived in Huntington, kind of a surprising move for an athlete of Moss’ caliber. The Thundering Herd was not just a good team in what was then known as NCAA Division I-AA. It was one of the best. From 1991-95, the Herd won one I-AA national title and finished runner-up in three other seasons. Still, at that time, Huntington didn’t enjoy the same spotlight as South Bend or Tallahassee.

