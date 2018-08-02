Latest News:
Randy Moss: The Marshall years

By DEREK REDD

HD Media

In this 2017 file photo, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss reacts as he is inducted in to the Vikings Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL game between the Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.
(AP photo)

CHARLESTON — Randy Moss’ path to Marshall University was far from a straight one.

He originally signed a letter of intent to Notre Dame out of DuPont High School, but the university’s admissions office rejected his application. His next stop was Florida State, to join a receiving corps that included future consensus All-American Peter Warrick. That was short lived after a positive marijuana test forced coach Bobby Bowden to cut ties with Moss his redshirt year.

In summer 1996, Moss arrived in Huntington, kind of a surprising move for an athlete of Moss’ caliber. The Thundering Herd was not just a good team in what was then known as NCAA Division I-AA. It was one of the best. From 1991-95, the Herd won one I-AA national title and finished runner-up in three other seasons. Still, at that time, Huntington didn’t enjoy the same spotlight as South Bend or Tallahassee.

