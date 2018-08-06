Randy Moss returns home to West Virginia as a Hall of Famer
By RICK RYAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Randy Moss never won a Super Bowl. But rest assured, he’s still very much the people’s champion.
To verify that, all you had to do was stop at the Charleston Town Center on Sunday afternoon and glance at the hundreds of people standing in line for hours for the chance to meet Moss, the Rand native and former NFL star receiver who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday evening.
As promised during his induction speech the night before, Moss arrived at the downtown mall just after 4 p.m. Sunday, with the gold jacket he was given during his induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/sports/moss-returns-home-as-a-hall-of-famer/article_11f15563-c87c-5d5a-bb4e-7355ef10ea62.html
