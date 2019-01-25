Rain, snowmelt could create ideal fishing situations, notes WV DNR

By MATT WELCH

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — While rainy weather could seem abysmal for some, local anglers could likely be packing up for an evening fishing excursion this weekend.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, when river waters are rolling a little faster than normal, the channel catfish become more active.

Harvest numbers could go up in coming days as snow has melted and rain water runoff makes its way down the banks and into the river.

“Typically, all fish feed more as waters begin to rise,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of Fisheries Management and former fisheries biologist at the DNR. “Once levels get higher and velocities too great, then it’s harder to feed and fish will usually seek areas out of the heavy flows.”

