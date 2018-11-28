Quoits – the age old game of Marshall University

By GRETCHEN KALAR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Quoits is the game Marshall University students and faculty participate in yearly in celebration of John Marshall’s birthday.

“Quoits is an old game that goes back until at least the 1700’s,” President Jerry Gilbert said. “It pre-dated John Marshall. It was his favorite game, and he played it weekly.”

The game and its rules are similar to horseshoes; players will throw a quoit and try to get on or as close to a spike as possible.

