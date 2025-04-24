Putnam County to Be Bitten by DOGE

By Ron Allen, The Hurricane Breeze

The West Virginia Humanities Council sponsors events, provides programs and supports projects that preserve the state’s history and cultural heritage. The Council is dependent upon funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to carry out this mission. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently announced that all NEH funding will be terminated. Putnam County has benefited from past funding.

County libraries have used History Alive performers in its past programs and have hosted travel displays funded by the Council in recent years. Without NEH funding, the Council’s activities will be greatly curtailed. History Alive! and traveling displays are programs which will be closed down.

