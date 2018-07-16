Public Hepatitis A forum planned Thursday in Huntington

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In response to the ongoing hepatitis outbreak, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a public forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.

Public health officials will field questions from the audience and share their understanding about the risks of the ongoing outbreak.

“It’s just time that at this point in the outbreak that we let everyone know we’re still working on it on a regular basis monitoring it in the county, and to make sure the public knows we’re doing everything we can to prevent a worst case scenario,” said Elizabeth Adkins, CHHD director of health and wellness and public information officer.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/public-hep-a-forum-planned-thursday/article_db7b2ce8-8caf-593f-8407-6af0137f7339.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch