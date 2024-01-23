Public hearing set for bill that House Dems say will limit free speech in schools

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

WHAT: Public hearing on House Bill 4654, which would make schools, museums and public libraries subject to prosecution for the distribution of obscene materials to minors. WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the House of Delegates chamber at the West Virginia Capitol. MORE INFO: Members of the public who wish to speak will need to sign in at the House chamber. Each speaker will be given an equal amount of time to speak, based on the number of registered public speakers. WATCH ONLINE: The livestream of the hearing can be watched at: youtube.com/@WestVirginia HouseofDelegates.

A public hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a proposed bill that would make schools and other institutions criminally liable for displaying obscene material to minors.

House Bill 4654 would make schools, museums and public libraries subject to prosecution for the distribution and display of obscene matter to minors.

The bill has been forwarded to the House Judiciary Committee for review. It was on the committee’s agenda for Monday but was removed pending a public hearing, which has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the House chamber at the state Capitol.

While appearing to prohibit these institutions from distributing obscene material, House Democrats say House Bill 4654 attempts to criminalize librarians, teachers and museum curators for making available certain books or artwork.

According to a news release issued Monday by House Democrats, this could include the Bible, biographies of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Roberto Clemente, and Michelangelo’s statue of David.

Another bill being considered by the Judiciary Committee, House Bill 4016, also has drawn criticism from Democrats for proposing to restrict the delivery of unsolicited absentee ballots.

