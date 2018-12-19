Public employees, unions, make feelings known during PEIA public hearing in Charleston

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There might not be any major changes or cost increases over the next two years for members of the state Public Employees Insurance Agency, but state workers, teachers and union representatives still made their opinions known.

The PEIA Finance Board held the third of four public hearings at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Tuesday night to a sparse crowd. The board will consider any plan changes for the fiscal year 2020, starting July 1, 2019. According to PEIA Director Ted Cheatham, there are no benefit changes or premium increase for fiscal year 2019. The health insurance program for public employees and retirees saw a $32 million surplus at the end of June with another $70 million surplus expected at the end of fiscal year 2019. Gov. Jim Justice also announced in October a plan to put $100 million in PEIA for long-term stabilization.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel