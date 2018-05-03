PTT Global Chemical buys more land for Belmont County ethane cracker
By CASEY JUNKINS
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
DILLES BOTTOM, Ohio — PTT Global Chemical officially controls about 500 acres for building the Belmont County ethane cracker, as a deed filed this week shows the Thailand-based firm paid about $17.5 million to acquire the Ohio-West Virginia Excavating property.
Last summer, the company paid more than $13 million to purchase the former R.E. Burger power plant property from FirstEnergy Corp. The $30.5 million in land deals are in addition to the $150 million officials said they spent so far on engineering and design work for the proposed petrochemical plant.
Still, the $180.5 million seems somewhat minuscule compared to the potential overall price tag, which officials said could now go as high as $10 billion.
