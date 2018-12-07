Staff report

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — For the last few months Mid-Ohio Valley residents have been able to buy a trio of books being offered by the newspaper.

“PSHS 50,” “Picturesque Past” and “Around Town” are all now available to be picked up or purchased at the newspaper office. “PSHS 50” — a new 128-page hard-back book — takes a look at the people and events that helped start and shape Parkersburg South High School over the five decades it has served families on the south side of the Little Kanawha River.

